Levi Profits Skyrocket 198% As Denim Trend Continues To Evolve

By Shelley E. Kohan
Forbes
 12 days ago
Levi first half year results for 2021 include net profits up 198% over last year and revenues that are up 29% for the period ending May 30th. The second quarter (Q2) results were stronger than expected and significantly better last year when stores were closed due to COVID-19. “We generated strong momentum in the second quarter with the accelerated recovery of our revenues and delivered growth across all regions and channels. This was underscored by the strength of our brand”, said Chip Bergh, president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co.

www.forbes.com

