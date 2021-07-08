Cancel
Richland, WA

Friday Night Family Movies Return to Richland!

By Patti Banner
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 14 days ago
Talk about events getting back to normal...it's about time! Friday nights, beginning tomorrow, the City of Richland will host outdoor movies at dusk. The first movie featured is Disney's "Moana", TOMORROW at Columbia Point Marina Park. After that, all the movies will be shown at John Dam Plaza, at 815...

102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

