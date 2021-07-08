Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tri-cities, WA

25 Awesome Photos Capture Life Here In The Tri-Cities

By Rik Mikals
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you know that old adage from Ferris Bueller's Day Off? Life moves pretty quickly and if you don't stop for a moment, you'll miss all the neat things around you. If you looked around the Tri-Cities a little closer, you'd see some pretty neat things. I moved to the...

1027kord.com

Comments / 0

102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big City#Folders#Ferris Bueller#The Tri Cities#Townsquare Media#Unsplash#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
TrafficPosted by
102.7 KORD

Is It Against The Law in WA to Ride in the Back of a Truck?

Psst, hey, I have a question to whisper in your ear because I don't know the law on this: Is it illegal these days to ride around in the back of someone's truck bed?. I asked myself this question yesterday because I saw a truck whip right in front of me and they had about 5 GROWN people sitting in the back of their truck.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

My Favorite Country Drive is Just 10 Minutes from Kennewick

I couldn't wait to get my driver's license when I was a teen. Growing up in Montana, I had been riding scooters and three-wheelers for years, but there was something about a car or truck that was just so much better. I wasn't even thinking about dating at the time. I just wanted to drive. That passion for driving has never gone away. Long road trips are my favorite. When I see a guy in the passenger seat and his wife or girlfriend is driving, I really just don't get that! My favorite kind of driving is what I call the 'relaxation drive.' When I'm frazzled at work or just need a break from life, I go alone and just drive. Sometimes with the radio on, sometimes in pure silence. And I found a path that I love to travel just minutes from the Tri-Cities. It's like being way out in the country, but I can be home in 10 minutes if I need to.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

New Developments in “Kennewick Woman’s Missing Grandma”

New developments have emerged in the case of the missing Grandma, Betty Counts and now they need your help. The Family has hired one of the top Private Investigators in the country and he is seeking your information. If you have ANYTHING or ANY information that could insist in the case of the missing woman, Betty Counts you are encouraged to reach out to James Terry.
Seattle, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Seattle Home With Nike Putting Green, Breathtaking Views For Sale

Last August, while serving my time in a COVID world like every one of us did, I asked the question -- If you're tired of the mundane, the same ol’, same ol’, the humdrum daily grind and you want to put a little pizzazz back into your life -- here's something that just might do the trick - you can purchase what is currently one of the most expensive homes for sale in Seattle. Is your interest piqued? Sit down for this one.
Washington StatePosted by
102.7 KORD

The State of Washington Would Like Your Japanese Beetles, Please

According to the Washington State Dept. of Agriculture website, they have detected two Japanese beetles near Grandview and one near Sunnyside. This was last year but it is of great concern. One resident said several Japanese beetles devoured her roses in Grandview during the summer of 2020. This kind of sounds like a Murder Hornet situation, which is nothing to scoff at. They spotted one so there must be more. Eventually, they did find the entire Murder Hornet nest! What is it with these foreign bugs messing with the state of Washington? Japanese beetles pose a serious threat to farms and gardens. If they become established here it could be disastrous. Yes they will devour your roses and cause more havoc than any earwig ever could. Do you have brown spots in your grass? Yep, they'll do that too. That innocent little grub you found could actually be a Japanese beetle in its infancy. Don't be too alarmed because they are rare here, but they do exist. And like I said if there's one, then they have obviously laid eggs here and so there's certainly more.
Richland, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Was the Habit Burger Grill in Richland Worth the Wait? An In-Depth Review

The Habit Burger Grill just opened in Richland. They say that it's never work if you enjoy what you do, so here I go again reviewing burgers. After writing a review of D. Lish's Hamburgers in Spokane, someone pointed out that The Habit Burger Grill was finally open and that I should do a review of it. That was the quickest decision I've ever made in my life. I had been eagerly waiting for this place to open and the day had finally come.
CelebritiesPosted by
102.7 KORD

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’

Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family." Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."
Washington StatePosted by
102.7 KORD

I Love Eating Dick’s, But THIS is the Best Burger in Washington State

Nearly every Spokane native will tell you this is the best fast-food burger in town. My family took an impromptu day trip to Spokane. We had just bought a new car and had been wanting to go on a nice road trip. In the days leading up to our adventure, we made a list of things we wanted to do while we were in town. Being a burger fan, I was adamant we save some time (and room) for a stop at Dick's Hamburgers. I had always enjoyed my experience there and not having one in Tri-Cities made a visit to Dick's a no-brainer for me.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Kennewick Women Desperate to find Her Grandma

Today marks exactly two weeks since Betty Counts, the beloved Grandma of Jena Usher has been missing. She and her little dog Max left their home on the eve of July 4th and has not been heard from since. We originally shared the missing person (which shortly there after became a silver alert) post to try to help locate Betty to no avail. It has been mind boggling for the family, Jena tells me she suspects foul play and "there is just no freaking way she just fell off the face of the earth!"
Moxee, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Moxee Favorite Bale Breaker Salutes Hop Capital With New Brew

In a fitting tribute to the hop capitol of the United States, Bale Breaker Brewing has released their latest brew and also pay tribute to their home in Moxee. The India Pale Ale (IPA) is called "Moxee Made" and is even available for home delivery! The brew is 6.2% ABV (Alcohol By Volume) and rates a 45 on the IBU scale which measures the hop content.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Kennewick Freeloaders Busted at Hotel Free Breakfast

Every time I have ever stayed at a motel or hotel that offered complimentary breakfast, I always wondered what would keep anybody from walking in off the street to enjoy this? It's not like there is anybody at the door checking to see if you have a room key. There's usually a nice lady or two that is refilling the waffle batter and cereal bar items, but that's about it. How would you really know if somebody was a guest at the hotel or not? Well, I guess this couple must have stood out because somebody noticed that they were not hotel guests. And yet there they are, enjoying free complimentary breakfast...that is for guests only! After initially posting their photos on social media, Kennewick police have identified the couple. I don't know what the penalty for something like that is, but the bottom line is it's wrong. They probably won't even be embarrassed because people who do things like this are either on drugs or just don't care. That's my opinion anyway. Since we're on the topic of free breakfast, don't you just love the waffle makers they put in there? You know, the ones you flip. I liked that idea so much that I found one on Amazon. I love the fact that you can fill it with better, close it, and flip it for perfect batter spread! There are several expensive ones but I paid only about $30 for mine and love it. So does my grandson when he spends the night on a Friday and wakes up to Saturday morning waffles!
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Seven Free Roadside Attractions Near Tri-Cities Worth Checking Out!

Everyone is itching to hit the road this summer and nothing is more fun than stopping along the way to check out roadside attractions. We've known of some legendary roadside attractions like Idaho's giant spud drive-in theatre and Oregon's prehistoric gardens but the Tri-Cities also has our own share of great roadside attractions and the best part is that they are free to you.
Yakima, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Do These 10 Washington Towns REALLY Deserve To Be Picked On?

Some towns and cities in Washington might deserve their bad reputations but those living in those towns always seem to defend the home turf. Many years ago I worked in Yakima and after we moved, my wife made the comment that she was glad to be done with Yakima. I asked her why because I thought Yakima was a fine place to live.
Pasco, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Gotcha! We’ve Got Pics Of the Busiest Thief in Tri-Cities

The feller pictured below has allegedly been very busy messing with other people's property lately, according to Kennewick and Pasco police. Oh look, there's a Subaru in an open garage in West Pasco. I think I'll take it! Police are pretty sure that's exactly what he did because he was spotted at the Kennewick Walmart later, jumping into that stolen Subaru and driving off with the items he just stole from the Walmart! Busy, busy, busy! Later, Kennewick police saw that Subaru in the area of 10th and Vancouver. Naturally, he didn't like the fact that the officer pulled a U-turn and came after him. So he sped away. They finally did recover the Subaru empty and undamaged. This guy sure isn't going to stop. He's on a roll and feeling confident. Let's show him that he might get away briefly, but decent and honest people, with a little help from social media, will put him and his sticky fingers behind bars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy