Update: More Wolf Pups Spotted in Colorado’s First Wolf Litter

By Alicia Selin
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 14 days ago
Colorado is now home to its first wolf litter since the 1940s. Now even more wolf pups have been spotted in Colorado's first wolf litter since the 1940s. Just a month ago Colorado Parks and Wildlife spotted something that would make history - Colorado's very first wolf litter since the 1940s. They originally spotted three wolf pups between June 4 and June 8. The pups were seen with two other collared wolves from about two miles away.

