Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

WA Heat Wave Kills More in 1 Week than Last Five Years Total

By John McKay
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the Washington State Department of Health, at least 78 deaths in our state are attributed to the record-setting heatwave we've seen since late June. During the roughly one-week period where we saw the all-time state record of 118 tied in Tri-Cities, the heat has killed more people than all of the prior five years combined.

1027kord.com

Comments / 0

102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
State
Washington State
County
Franklin County, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Extreme Weather#Ems#Doh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

My Favorite Country Drive is Just 10 Minutes from Kennewick

I couldn't wait to get my driver's license when I was a teen. Growing up in Montana, I had been riding scooters and three-wheelers for years, but there was something about a car or truck that was just so much better. I wasn't even thinking about dating at the time. I just wanted to drive. That passion for driving has never gone away. Long road trips are my favorite. When I see a guy in the passenger seat and his wife or girlfriend is driving, I really just don't get that! My favorite kind of driving is what I call the 'relaxation drive.' When I'm frazzled at work or just need a break from life, I go alone and just drive. Sometimes with the radio on, sometimes in pure silence. And I found a path that I love to travel just minutes from the Tri-Cities. It's like being way out in the country, but I can be home in 10 minutes if I need to.
TrafficPosted by
102.7 KORD

Is It Against The Law in WA to Ride in the Back of a Truck?

Psst, hey, I have a question to whisper in your ear because I don't know the law on this: Is it illegal these days to ride around in the back of someone's truck bed?. I asked myself this question yesterday because I saw a truck whip right in front of me and they had about 5 GROWN people sitting in the back of their truck.
HobbiesPosted by
102.7 KORD

5 Tips for Successful Fishing in the P-N-W Heatwave

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is sharing advice to anglers planning to hit the waterways for weekend fishing. Drought and low water levels continue to be issues of concern. When fish are stressed, a long fight with an angler could prove deadly for the fish. They also have limits...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

New Developments in “Kennewick Woman’s Missing Grandma”

New developments have emerged in the case of the missing Grandma, Betty Counts and now they need your help. The Family has hired one of the top Private Investigators in the country and he is seeking your information. If you have ANYTHING or ANY information that could insist in the case of the missing woman, Betty Counts you are encouraged to reach out to James Terry.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Seven Free Roadside Attractions Near Tri-Cities Worth Checking Out!

Everyone is itching to hit the road this summer and nothing is more fun than stopping along the way to check out roadside attractions. We've known of some legendary roadside attractions like Idaho's giant spud drive-in theatre and Oregon's prehistoric gardens but the Tri-Cities also has our own share of great roadside attractions and the best part is that they are free to you.
Washington StatePosted by
102.7 KORD

Drought Emergency Declared in WA State

All but two Washington State counties will come under this umbrella of a state of emergency due to drought. The only exempt areas are metro Seattle, Tacoma and Everett, parts of King County. Gov. Inslee declared a state of emergency due to dry conditions during his press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Sheriff–“Somebody Knows Something” About Moses Lake Murder

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has renewed their call to the public for any leads or information about the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Moses Lake man on May 26th. A passing motorist saw the body of Kristopher Vincent lying on a sidewalk along Airway Drive around 4:30 AM that day in the area of Cochran Lake. Upon arrival Deputies found Vincent had been shot in the torso and extremities several times. He was deceased at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy