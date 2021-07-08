Watch now: Lake Land board may authorize controlled burn of former college police station

MATTOON — The farmhouse that was formerly home to the Lake Land College Police Department station may be used for a controlled burn as part of firefighter training. The Lake Lane Board of Trustees is set during its meeting Monday night to consider authorizing the controlled burn of this building, which is a renovated farmhouse at the northeast corner of Cemetery Road and East County Road 250N. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Board and Administration Center.