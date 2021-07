Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of June 15, 2021, it has increased its land position surrounding its Poplar Copper Project (the "Poplar"), by completing the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Poplar Copper Corporation ("Poplar Copper") in consideration for the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Poplar Copper.