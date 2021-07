General Motors may be very short on electric cars at present, and those that are available are not the safest out there (Chevrolet Bolt, we're looking at you). The company is aiming to change that and has set the goal of going all-electric by 2035. This is a fine ambition, but switching to electric cars is not the only way that the automaker intends to reduce carbon emissions. It is working on ways of making EVs cleaner by offering renewable charging sources, and now the company has announced another way of doing this. According to reports, GM has signed an agreement with company called Controlled Thermal Resources to extract lithium from superheated waters beneath the Salton Sea in the desert of Southern California.