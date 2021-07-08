Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont, NE

Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont Tribune
 13 days ago

This evening in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fremont, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Sunscreen#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Environmentfox5atlanta.com

Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Fewer showers and storms in the days ahead and that will allow high temps to soar up thru the 80s and into the 90s. Here is a breakdown on what is ahead.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Environmentfox26houston.com

Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast

We have one more day with showers and then drier air will be working into SE Texas and the Houston area. Temps will rise into the mid and upper 90s over the weekend and most of the coming week looks about the same. The heat is on the way and we will feel it starting this weekend.
Beatrice, NEBeatrice Daily Sun

Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.17. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy