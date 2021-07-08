Cancel
What’s Patrick Williams’ motto for stint with USA Select Team? ‘Be a sponge.’

By JAMAL COLLIER
CharlotteObserver.com
 13 days ago

CHICAGO — During his first season with the Chicago Bulls, forward Patrick Williams quickly became known for constantly asking questions. He was a rookie, after all, the second youngest player in the NBA who was thrust into the starting lineup roughly a month after being drafted. He didn’t have the benefit of a full offseason to ease his transition into the league, and the 2020-21 season was far from normal. So when his teammates encouraged him to ask questions, Williams took advantage.

