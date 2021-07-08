Three-star TE Jack Nickel commits to Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football just added another member to its next recruiting class.

Jack Nickel, a three-star tight end from Milton High, committed to the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

At 6-foot-4 and 230-pounds, Nickel decommitted from Notre Dame in July 2020 and took an official visit to East Lansing on June 4-6, followed by Virginia Tech and Cal.

Nickel, a Georgia native, is the No. 48 prospect in his home state and a top-25 (No. 23) tight end in the 2022 class.

The rest of MSU's class features Katin Houser, a four-star quarterback from Bellflower (CA.); Malik Spencer, a three-star safety from Buford (Ga.); Shannon Blair, a three-star defensive back from Knoxville (TN.); Ade Willie, a three-star cornerback from Bradenton (FL.); Quavian Carter, a three-star linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.); Tyrell Henry, a three-star wide receiver from Roseville; Jaron Glover, a three-star wide receiver from Sarasota (FL.); Michael Masunas, a three-star tight end from Chandler (AZ.); Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear (AZ.); Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Ga.); Braden Miller, a three-star offensive tackle from Aurora (CO.); Ashton Lepo, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Haven; and Jack Stone, a kicker from Dallas (TX.).

