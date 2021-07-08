Cancel
Michigan State

Three-star TE Jack Nickel commits to Michigan State

By McLain Moberg
Posted by 
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHhX9_0arQkxuv00

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football just added another member to its next recruiting class.

Jack Nickel, a three-star tight end from Milton High, committed to the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

At 6-foot-4 and 230-pounds, Nickel decommitted from Notre Dame in July 2020 and took an official visit to East Lansing on June 4-6, followed by Virginia Tech and Cal.

Nickel, a Georgia native, is the No. 48 prospect in his home state and a top-25 (No. 23) tight end in the 2022 class.

The rest of MSU's class features Katin Houser, a four-star quarterback from Bellflower (CA.); Malik Spencer, a three-star safety from Buford (Ga.); Shannon Blair, a three-star defensive back from Knoxville (TN.); Ade Willie, a three-star cornerback from Bradenton (FL.); Quavian Carter, a three-star linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.); Tyrell Henry, a three-star wide receiver from Roseville; Jaron Glover, a three-star wide receiver from Sarasota (FL.); Michael Masunas, a three-star tight end from Chandler (AZ.); Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear (AZ.); Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Ga.); Braden Miller, a three-star offensive tackle from Aurora (CO.); Ashton Lepo, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Haven; and Jack Stone, a kicker from Dallas (TX.).

Related
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State Basketball adds two Preferred Walk-Ons

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State basketball's coaching staff added two players to its roster on Tuesday morning. Jason Whitens, a transfer from Western Michigan, started 47 games for the Broncos and will join the program as a preferred walk-on, per the Iron Mountain Daily News. At 6-foot-4, Whitens averaged...
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football: Odds to Win the Big Ten in 2021

East Lansing, Mich. – Every program went through an abnormal offseason in 2020, but Michigan State's late hiring of Mel Tucker made his debut season even more complicated. Numerous schools across the nation needed to implement new schemes and coaching staffs, though the Spartans started later than most. MSU lost...
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football Offers PWO LB Brandon Craddock

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is heading back to the Copper State for another prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. Brandon Craddock, a two-star linebacker, received an offer from the Spartans as a preferred walk-on Sunday afternoon. "Such a blessing today; I have been given an amazing opportunity...
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football listed in top-12 for '23 3-star OL Joshua Miller

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State inched closer towards a top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class on Friday afternoon. Joshua Miller, a three-star offensive lineman from Life Christian Academy, listed the Spartans in his top-12 schools alongside Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

One Michigan State Football player named to Fox Sports' All-time Big Ten Team

East Lansing, Mich. – Fox Sports released its all-time Big Ten football team on Tuesday morning, and the final result included one Michigan State Spartan. Charles Rogers, a former Spartan wide receiver, is MSU's lone representative alongside Ohio State's David Boston and Michigan's Desmond Howard with Justin Fields, who played quarterback at OSU for two seasons, directly under center.
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Opening lines for six Michigan State Football Games

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football will kickoff its 2021 season in 53 days, meaning more and more betting lines are coming out. A number of the Spartans 2021 matchups are now accompanied by point spreads, per BetMGM, including games against Northwestern, Miami (FL.), Indiana, Michigan, Purdue, and Ohio State.
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football's 2021 Strength of Schedule

East Lansing, Mich. – In college football, your strength of schedule and performance on the field against those opponents always matters. And this season is no different. Last year, Tom Fornelli, a CBS Sports Writer, said Michigan State had the toughest slate in the Big Ten due to its non-conference schedule, which ended up being canceled, alongside contests against Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa, and Indiana.

