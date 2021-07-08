Bridgestone marketing executive to retire
NASHVILLE—Philip Dobbs, a key leader in Bridgestone Americas Inc.'s brand-awareness efforts for more than a decade, is planning to retire in October. Dobbs, the chief marketing officer (CMO), "has been instrumental in elevating the company's brand building efforts in the U.S. and Canada, driving significant improvements in brand awareness, familiarity and purchase intent for both the Bridgestone and Firestone brands," the company said.www.rubbernews.com
