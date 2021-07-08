A guide to the Pirates’ possible selections with No. 1 draft pick

With the 135th pick in the 2021 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Tanner Kohlhepp, a right-handed pitcher from Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish used Kohlhepp out of the bullpen in a long-relief role, but there’s a chance he could serve as a starting pitcher in the professional ranks. He throws from a relatively low arm slot, but he packs one heck of a punch with his fastball. It sits in the mid-90s, reaching 100 miles per hour on the stadium gun and 99 on scouts’ guns. Either way, it comes in with run and sink, making it a difficult pitch to barrel up when he uses it low in the zone.