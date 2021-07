It just got even cheaper to refinance a mortgage, thanks to historically low interest rates and the elimination of a 0.5% refinancing fee for lenders. Now that lenders don't have to pay the Adverse Market Refinance Fee, they can pass on the cost savings to borrowers. The Enterprises (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) got rid of this fee earlier than expected, so that borrowers have the opportunity to take advantage of interest rates while they're still near record lows.