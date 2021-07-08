Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Diego Simeone signs three-year Atletico Madrid extension after second LaLiga title to stay highest-paid boss in world

By Simon Mail
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02idS4_0arQkXA900

DIEGO SIMEONE has agreed a new three-year contract to remain in charge at Atletico Madrid.

Simeone - already the highest-paid boss in the world - guided the team to the LaLiga title last season and has been rewarded with an extended deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fP4c1_0arQkXA900
Diego Simeone has agreed a new deal with the Spanish champions Credit: Rex

Simeone has been in charge for ten years and has guided Atletico to two Spanish titles.

His side held off a late wobble last season to win the title ahead of rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Luis Suarez was their hero as he struck the final day winner against Valladolid to clinch top spot.

It was reported last year that Simeone, 51, rakes in a mind-blowing £36.2million every year at Atletico - almost double what Pep Guardiola earns.

It is a major boost for the club to ensure Simeone remains after a decade of success.

In addition to their LaLiga titles, the fiery Argentine has twice guided Atletico to the final of the Champions League.

Midway through last season, Simeone put Premier League clubs on alert after hinting he could be prepared to leave Spain for a new challenge.

Doubts over his future were raised after their shock Copa del Rey exit to third-tier Cornella in January.

EURO 2020 FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

But he has decided to commit his future and remain at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

And his focus will now be on his squad for next season with reports of Saul Niguez considering leaving the club.

Simeone is likely to be in the market for a midfielder with Niguez potentially on the move.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Luis Suarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Barcelona#Spanish#Real Madrid#Valladolid#Argentine#The Champions League#Copa#Niguez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Related
UEFAESPN

Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone extends deal until '24

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has signed a new deal through 2024, the club announced on Thursday. Atletico are fresh off winning the La Liga title, the team's 11th in club history and second under Simeone. Four members of Simeone's backroom staff -- Oscar Ortega, Pablo Vercellone, Nelson Vivas and Hernan Bonvinvini -- have also extended their deals until 2024.
Soccerchatsports.com

Atletico Madrid sign De Paul in €35m deal from Udinese

The Argentina international arrives at Wanda Metropolitano on a deal that will take him through to 2026, mere days after claiming Copa America glory. Atletico Madrid have secured the capture of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese in a €35 million (£30m/$42m) deal on a five-year contract, the club has confirmed.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

So, could Saul now be heading to Anfield? Atletico Madrid complete £30m capture of former Liverpool target Rodrigo De Paul as the LaLiga champions bolster their midfield to pave way for Spaniard's exit

Atletico Madrid have wrapped up the £30million signing of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese - which could now pave the way for Saul Niguez to join Liverpool. De Paul, 27, was a former target for Liverpool and Leeds but has now signed for the LaLiga champions on a five-year contract.
Premier Leaguenewsbrig.com

Real Madrid set €70 million asking price for Manchester United target

Real Madrid have reportedly set a €70 million asking price for French defender Raphael Varane. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months. According to Sky Italia, Manchester United have made a €40 million-plus-bonuses offer to Real Madrid for Raphael Varane. Los Blancos...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Antoine Griezmann's swap deal with Saul Niguez is back ON with talks between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid almost finalised... as cash-strapped LaLiga giants look to get striker's £294,000-a-week salary off their wage bill and re-sign Lionel Messi

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are poised to close the swap deal of the summer with Antoine Griezmann going back to his former club and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez moving to the Nou Camp. The deal is a major coup for Diego Simeone as he tries to build on last season's...
SoccerTribal Football

Simeone and backroom team extend Atletico Madrid contracts

Atletico Madrid have officially announced that Diego Simeone has renewed his contract with Los Rojiblancos until 2024. Since joining the club as coach in 2011, Simeone has won eight titles with Atletico, whom he led to LaLiga Santander glory twice, the last time being in 2020/21. Simeone's assistant Nelson Vivas,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Atletico Madrid hoping to sign Jesse Lingard away from Manchester United

Reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are reportedly hoping to acquire winger Jesse Lingard this summer from Manchester United. With countless soccer stars making moves to new teams this summer, it now looks like winger Jesse Lingard could be going from the English Premier League to La Liga. According to 90min’s Toby Cudworth, Atletico Madrid is interested in bringing him in from Manchester United.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid fullback Trippier confident signing for Man Utd

Atletico Madrid fullback Kieran Trippier is confident signing for Manchester United. The Manchester Evening News says Bury-born Trippier, 30, has made arrangements to permanently relocate to Manchester and sources insist he is confident a transfer to United will materialise. Trippier has entered the last year of his Atletico deal and...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Marcelo to succeed Sergio Ramos as Real Madrid captain after Spaniard departs the LaLiga giants, as veteran left-back describes the honour as a 'dream come true'

Marcelo has been confirmed as Real Madrid captain following Sergio Ramos' departure, an honour the Brazilian has described as 'a dream come true'. Ramos, captain of six years, brought an end to his 20-season career at the Santiago Bernabeu after his contract came to an end, with the centre-back agreeing a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
SoccerYardbarker

Atletico Madrid confirm preseason plans ahead of 2021/22 La Liga title defence

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid will complete their 2021/22 preseason campaign with five friendly games. Diego Simeone‘s side have completed two weeks of training at their Los Angeles de San Rafael training base in Segovia and will head back to Madrid this weekend. Los Rojiblancos will head north next...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Wolves' forgotten man Rafa Mir emerges as shock target for Atletico Madrid after impressive loan at Huesca as LaLiga champions eye back-up for Luis Suarez and Angel Correa

Wolves' forgotten forward Rafa Mir is a surprise target for Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. Mir has started only one game for Wolves in more than three years since joining the club - an FA Cup tie against Swansea in January 2018 - but he thrived on loan at Huesca last season, scoring 13 goals that narrowly failed to keep his side in La Liga.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Wolves involved as Atletico Madrid prepare to lose Trippier to Man Utd

Atletico Madrid are fighting to keep Kieran Trippier from joining Manchester United. Atletico are determined to keep hold of Trippier - but have drawn up a two-man transfer shortlist should United sign him, says the Mirror. The England international has been the source of constant speculation after it emerged he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy