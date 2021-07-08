Flood Advisory issued for Bee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bee The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Bee County in south central Texas Southeastern Live Oak County in south central Texas Northwestern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 509 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Beeville, Mathis, Skidmore, Lake City, Tynan, Argenta, Dinero, Lakeside and Lake Corpus Christi. This includes the following streams and drainages Papalote Creek, Para Creek, La, Silver Creek, Gamble Gully, Bullshead Creek, Aransas Creek, Aquilla Creek, Parker Hollow Creek, Dry Creek, Ratta Creek, Aransas River, Paisano Creek, Blackjack Creek, Little Dry Creek, Sixmile Creek, Poesta Creek, Olmos Creek, Spring Creek, Elm Creek and Nueces River. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.