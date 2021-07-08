Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 18:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Passaic FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD, BERGEN, NORTHEASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN PASSAIC, ROCKLAND AND SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 PM EDT Friday for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.alerts.weather.gov
