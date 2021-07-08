Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Naya Rivera's family pay loving tribute to her as they mark one year since tragic death

By Brogan-Leigh Hurst
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago

Naya Rivera's family have paid a loving tribute to the actress as they mark the one year anniversary since she tragically died.

The former Glee star's body was found in Lake Piru after she went missing during a boating trip with her son Josey last summer, when she died, aged 33, from accidental drowning.

Today, Naya's younger sister Nickayla gave a heartbreaking tribute to Good Morning America.

She said the family are getting through by taking things "one day at a time".

Nickayla added: "And taking that one day at a time and living it to the fullest, loving each other to the fullest, and not regretting anything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWT6j_0arQkNa700
Naya Rivera died on July 8 2020 (Image: Naya Rivera/Instagram)

"Because I know if we could go back, we'd hug a little bit harder."

Naya's mum, Yolanda Previtire, added: "There are no words to describe what we're going through.

"All we know is we have each other."

Yolanda also opened up on the last time she spoke to her beloved daughter, describing it as a "beautiful morning".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBFTQ_0arQkNa700
The actress with her son Josey (Image: dorseyryan/Instagram)

"I missed two of her FaceTime calls, and I called her back. And we had a beautiful conversation," she reminisced.

"The sun was kissing her face and she was just beautiful. She had a white, beautiful swimming suit on and she was glowing."

Meanwhile, Naya's brother said: "One year without you, one year closer to when we will meet you again.

"Your endless energy lives on. May you continue to rest so graciously, Naya."

The Hollywood star shot to fame after playing the role of Santana Lopez in Glee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTDtL_0arQkNa700
She was best known for playing Santana Lopez in Glee (Image: Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUDVL_0arQkNa700
Naya was nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals during her Glee stint in 2010 (Image: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

In her final moments, the TV star is believed to have pushed her son back on the boat and shouted "help" before sadly disappearing beneath the water.

Speaking during a press conference, Sheriff Bill Ayub explained that the pair had gone swimming in the water when tragedy struck.

Three hours after departing the shore, the youngster was found in the boat alone and wrapped in a towel.

Josey is believed to have been wearing his life jacket, and an adult-sized life jacket was found inside the boat, indicating Naya hadn't worn hers.

"She must have mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself," Ayub said.

Tributes from Naya's former co-stars flooded in as the showbiz world reeled from the news of her tragic death on July 8.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

372K+
Followers
76K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naya Rivera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Facetime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Naya Rivera's mother says grief over Glee star's death gets so 'heavy' that her family is 'afraid for themselves' and reveals they're in therapy to deal with the trauma, as she marks one-year anniversary of her daughter's tragic drowning

Naya Rivera's mother has opened up about the Glee star's family ongoing struggle to come to terms with their grief over her tragic death, admitting that their sorrow 'is so heavy', they are often 'afraid for themselves'. Speaking in an emotional GMA interview on the one-year anniversary of her daughter's...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Naya Rivera's mom shares sorrow one year after actress' death

July 8 (UPI) -- Naya Rivera's mom, Yolanda Previtire, is sharing her sorrow and her hopes for the actress' legacy one year after Rivera's death. Previtire and Rivera's sister, Nickayla Rivera, remembered the Glee actress in an interview with Good Morning America published Thursday. Rivera died of an accidental drowning...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Lea Michele Honors Naya Rivera On The 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death With Special ‘Glee’ Photo

‘Glee’ alum Lea Michele has paid tribute to her late former co-star Naya Rivera, one year after she tragically drowned at the age of 33. Lea Michele has shared a throwback snap of the late Naya Rivera on the one year anniversary of her death. The Glee alum took to her Instagram Stories on July 8 to post a photo of Naya performing Funny Girl hit “Don’t Rain on My Parade” during season five of the show. She also added the dove with olive branch emoji to the post, which actually had a deeper meaning than perhaps what meets the eye.
Musicfox10phoenix.com

Naya Rivera: A look back at the events leading to the star's tragic death

One year ago, Naya Rivera tragically passed away at the age of 33 when she drowned in Lake Piru near Los Angeles. The actress and singer was best known for playing the sharp-tongued and golden-voiced Santana Lopez on "Glee" but also found success in "Step Up: High Water" and in her final role: Voicing Catwoman in a pair of animated Batman flicks.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Remembering Naya Rivera's Biggest Moments With ET a Year After Her Death

Naya Rivera has been a fixture on Entertainment Tonight throughout the years. Thursday, July 8, 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of the Glee actress' death at age 33, which occurred after she went missing following a boat ride with her then-4-year-old son, Josey, on California's Lake Piru. Her body was recovered five days later.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Naya Rivera’s mother opens up about ‘heavy sorrow’ one year after Glee star’s death

Naya Rivera’s family has honoured her memory, one year after her death.The Glee actor’s mother, sister, and brother all spoke to Good Morning America, either in person or via a statement, to discuss her life and legacy during Thursday’s broadcast.Rivera went missing on 8 July 2020 during an outing on Lake Piru, California. Her body was found days later, and her death was ruled an accidental drowning.“Sometimes we're afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we're afraid for our own self, ‘cause this is hard,” Rivera’s mother Yolanda Previtire told Good Morning America. “There are no words to...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Naya Rivera's Glee Co-Stars Pen Heartbreaking Tributes on First Anniversary of Her Death

Watch: Naya Rivera's Mom Tearfully Recalls Final Words With Her Daughter. Over the past year, Naya Rivera's loved ones have faced unimaginable tragedy with enduring strength. On Thursday, July 8, the actress' Glee co-stars took to social media in remembrance of the first anniversary of her passing. Exactly one year ago, Naya went missing while boating with her son Josey on a lake outside of Los Angeles. Five days later, her remains were recovered.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Naya Rivera's Family Honors Her on Anniversary of Her Death: "Your Endless Energy Lives On"

Naya Rivera's family is remembering her life and legacy on the one-year anniversary of her death. On July 8, her mother, Yolanda Previtire; sister, Nickayla Rivera; and brother, Mychal Rivera, opened up to Good Morning America about Naya's tragic boating accident and how they've been coping. "Sometimes we're afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we're afraid for our own self, 'cause this is hard. There are no words to describe what we're going through," Yolanda said. "All we know is we have each other."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Naya Rivera Died One Year Ago Today

On July 8, 2020, Niya Rivera went missing at Lake Piru in Southern California after a day boat trip with her then 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey. A search then ensued for the Glee actress and her son, and although Josey was quickly found, it was unfortunately confirmed five days later that Niya Rivera had drowned in Lake Piru while saving her son and died at the age of 33.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Heather Morris, Kevin McHale & More Stars Honor Naya Rivera On 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

On the 1-year anniversary of Naya Rivera’s death, many Hollywood stars — including former ‘Glee’ castmates — shared heartfelt tributes to the beloved actress. Naya Rivera is being remembered by many of her famous friends on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death at age 33. Heather Morris, a close friend and former Glee co-star of Naya’s, paid tribute to the late actress on Thursday, July 8 with a heartfelt Instagram post that included a photo of Naya smiling. The post also featured a video of Heather receiving a tattoo that says, “Tomorrow is not promised.”
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...
Hip Hopurbanbellemag.com

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Mimi Faust is Fearful of Talking to Daughter About THAT Video

Mimi Faust’s video scandal was a hot topic years ago. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust is no stranger to being in the headlines. This is due to the fact that she’s had a lot of dramatic moments on and off of the show. To no surprise, being in a love triangle with Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez during season one was one of the focal parts of the show’s first season. And it was clear that Stevie knew how to get under Mimi’s skin often. However, Mimi has also had a turbulent relationship with Joseline as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy