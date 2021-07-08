Concert film, live Q&A with Storm Large July 31
Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave., is offering an online showing of a documentary concert with musician, actor and author Storm Large at 7 p.m. July 31. “Large shares her story of hope, love and loss during the pandemic in ‘Make It Home,’ a documentary concert film recorded at Hume Hall at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Part road movie, part intimate concert experience, the powerhouse vocalist documents her journey across the U.S. with dynamic covers and her striking original songs while opening up about the relationships and artistic challenges that sparked her cross-country voyage,” according to a release.yourvalley.net
