NCIS is one of the biggest shows on TV today. Audiences still love the crime drama even after 18 seasons and 19 years on the air. Part of the strength of the show is its cast. Many of those cast members have been on the show for over a decade. So, they know their characters inside and out. For instance, Mark Harmon has been on board since day one. He doesn’t just play the head honcho, Gibbs, on the series, though. He is also an executive producer on the series. So, he has his finger on the pulse of his character as well as the show as a whole.