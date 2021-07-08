Cancel
Ryder Appoints Executive to Fleet Management Solutions Business Unit

By Michael Bates
ngtnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyder System Inc. has named Rob Pluta vice president and chief technology product officer (CTPO) for its Fleet Management Solutions business unit. Pluta is responsible for leading the development and execution of Ryder customer-facing, new technology and innovation products for Ryder Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), the company’s largest business segment, which provides full-service leasing, used commercial vehicle sales, commercial rental of trucks, tractors, and trailers, and contract maintenance to customers of all sizes through Ryder’s nearly 800 service locations.

ngtnews.com

