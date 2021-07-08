Cancel
Video Games

What Role Should Akshan Play?

By Samuel Purdy
 13 days ago
What role should Akshan play in League of Legends?. The newest champion in League of Legends thrilled players all across the community, with what looks to be an insane ability kit for players to explore. While he seems to be best suited for a mid lane role, there's some deliberation between hardcore fans about what role Akshan is best for, whether it's mid lane like his abilities suggest, or if there may be somewhere else on the map that Akshan is destined for.

