Television audiences loved The Waltons because it felt real. The long-running series focused on a tight-knit and hardworking family during the Great Depression. They lived in the Appalachian region of the United States. So, it all took place in a rural area. However, the members of the Walton family weren’t shown as rednecks or hillbillies. Instead, they were salt-of-the-earth types just dealing with life and family. The show was based on the novel Spencer’s Mountain and the film of the same name. Both of those properties were based on the life of their creator, Earl Hamner Jr. In fact, the fan-favorite character John-Boy is an analog for Hamner. In much the same way, Ben Walton, played by Eric Scott is an analog for one of his younger brothers.