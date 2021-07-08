La Grande City Council returns to in-person sessions, award Pioneer Park turf bid

LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council met in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic to hold its regular session on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

The council discussed four matters on the consent agenda and considered six items of new business during the meeting. La Grande Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence announced the awarding bid for the artificial field project at Pioneer Park will be given to Northwest Sports Turf Solutions based in Philomath.

Among three offers, Northwest Sports Turf Solutions received the bid to work on Optimist Field and Doug Trice Community Field. Optimist Field is used by the La Grande High School and Eastern Oregon University baseball teams.

In addition to the turf installation, the outfield of Doug Trice Community Field will undergo renovations to improve water damage. Prior to the construction of Pioneer Park, the outfield area consisted of wetlands and wooded materials that were built over. Currently, stormwater does not drain fully, leaving the outfield wet and unplayable at times. According to Spence, the Pioneer Park project will fix the issues in addition to installing turf on the two fields.

The schedules for the installation of the artificial turf has been set. The city will begin working with Northwest Sports Turf Solutions on a start time. The La Grande School District is providing approximately $150,000, while EOU is contributing $75,000.

Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford proposed the La Grande Fire Department change ambulance billing services from Springfield Ambulance Account Services to Tactical Business Group. The council voted in favor of the new agreement.

The change comes as a result of a decrease in customer service with Springfield Ambulance Account Services and lowered prices offered by Tactical Business Group. The new cost per billed patient would be priced at $30 instead of the current rate of $52. According to Cornford, the switch will save the city upward of $30,000 per year after the one-year renewable contract is signed.

La Grande Community Development Director Mike Boquist proposed a resolution to adopt the city of La Grande’s Housing Production Strategy, which was completed alongside Cascadia Partners in June 2021. The HPS addresses the housing shortage in La Grande and aims to add nearly 800 new dwelling units over the next 20 years to accommodate for a predicted 1,400 new residents. The council moved to accept the proposal and move forward into the next steps, which will involve code mandates and implementation of the strategies. The HPS is available on the city’s website.

“It’s nice to see us moving in that direction,” Mayor Steve Clements said. “Our housing needs are holding us back as a community.”

La Grande City Manager Robert Strope presented a memorandum of understanding between the city of La Grande and the La Grande Employees Association Union for Interim Library Director Carrie Bushman. The former children’s services employee will have her position backfilled.

The council approved Oregon Liquor Control Commission liquor licenses for Texaco, Island Avenue Exxon and Oak Street Mobil.

In the public hearing section, Boquist delivered a second reading of a request to vacate 10 feet of the Walnut Street right-of-way. The vacation reduces the right-of-way from 80 feet wide to 70 feet wide and is consistent with similar work done on the southern area of Lane Avenue. The request was put to vote and adopted by the present council members.