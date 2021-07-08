It’s official: no fans in the stands at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin in two weeks, and they will be a much quieter Games than what we’re used to. The country’s government declared a state of emergency on Wednesday because of a rise in new infections and concerns over the highly contagious Delta variant. After meeting with the Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Thursday that there will be no spectators — international or domestic — inside any Olympic stadium this summer.runningmagazine.ca
