It’s official: no fans in the stands at the Tokyo Olympics

When the coronavirus pandemic forced Tokyo last year to delay the Summer Olympics and Paralympics to July 2021, organizers kept the Tokyo 2020 name, saying they wanted the event to be seen as a “light at the end of the tunnel.” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been determined to hold the global sports spectacle, even with Covid-19 still spreading. They will look like no other games since the modern Olympics started in the late 19th century, with no fans allowed at events in and around Tokyo. This means a financial hit for Japan, which has spent billions of dollars to host.