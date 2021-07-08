Moncler | 7 MONCLER FRGMT HIROSHI FUJIWARA: WORLD OF MONCLER
The first drop of 7 MONCLER FRGMT HIROSHI FUJIWARA 2021 is here, and it focuses on lighter, mid-season items, celebrating the release with a film starring Tomohisa Yamashita. With WORLD OF MONCLER as its slogan, the new collection embraces Moncler’s heritage, strength, and uniqueness. A pinnacle of innovation, a distinctive whole. Continuing to deliver hidden surprises in normal pieces, this season, the offer includes, for the very first time, a capsule of womenswear, together with Fujiwara’s signature urban staples.flaunt.com
