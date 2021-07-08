Moncler | 7 MONCLER FRGMT HIROSHI FUJIWARA: WORLD OF MONCLER

Life’s good when it’s moving fast, it supposedly means that you’re having fun. What’s more, after a year like we all just had, anything faster than a snail’s pace feels like a white-knuckle ride, but we’re getting back into the swing of things. One thing that never slows down is luxury fashion. If anything, it speeds up every day. That makes it pretty hard to stay abreast of all the best new drops, so we take the time to round up our favorite new luxury items every month.