Weekend Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway and Knoxville Raceway

The biggest “secret” of NASCAR silly season is all but official, with all the pieces in place. Now we just wait for the confirmation. If it wasn’t a done deal already, it certainly is now. Now all we have to do is wait for Brad Keselowski to be confirmed as not only a driver but a co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing — actually, Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing — for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.