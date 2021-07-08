Cancel
NHL

Party Kuch 2.0 is Out and Ready to Throw Down

By Rachel Pitts
995qyk.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParty Kuch 2.0, Nikita Kucherov as we know him during the regular season, is out and ready to throw down at another victory boat parade. The Tampa Bay Lightning right-winger sat down for a press conference after the game to talk about the season and the series and he didn’t hold back.

