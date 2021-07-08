Cancel
Plenty of national sports during Dead Period

By Randy White Sports Dude
The Hazard Herald
The Hazard Herald
 12 days ago

With Dead Period lasting until this Saturday, it’s a good time to look at what’s going on around the sports world nationally. The MLB is in the last week before the All-Star break sets in next Monday. Cincinnati is sitting at 43-40 and is currently second in the NL Central.

www.hazard-herald.com

