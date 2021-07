The Administration supports passage of H.R. 2467, the PFAS Action Act. Aggressive efforts to analyze the impact of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) on human health and the environment are necessary to meet the challenges associated with developing regulations to reduce exposure to these substances and improve public health. The Administration is pressing forward with targeted actions in its regulatory agenda to achieve this goal, and looks forward to working with the sponsors on this critical issue.