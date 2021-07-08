CHAD MCCUMBEE A SUCCESS ACROSS MULTIPLE RACING DISCIPLINES INCLUDING RACING AT SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY. The quality of the skill set among the 37 drivers that took the green flag for the start of the July 3 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort in front of a packed house at South Boston Speedway was among the best ever seen among a field of Late Model Stock Cars at “America’s Hometown Track.”