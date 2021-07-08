Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Valorant 3.01 Patch Notes: Everything You Need to Know

By Ralston Dacanay
dbltap.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Valorant 3.01 patch notes released July 7 featuring bug fixes for agent, social and progression issues. Since the ginormous 3.00 patch updated every Agent and weapon, changed the competitive tuning, tweaked moving accuracy, and added a brand new Agent called KAY/O, it appears Riot Games is letting the dust continue to settle for a bit before making more ground-shaking moves. Here's the full list of changes in the brand-new Valorant 3.01 Patch.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everything You Need#Null#So Fresh#Need To Know#Kay O#Riot Games#Cmd Fixed Sova#Defender Coach Ui#Progression Fixed#Account Level#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Valorant
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Valorant Patch 3.01 Agent Tier List

S Tier - Cypher, Killjoy, Omen, Sage, KAY/O. Similar, but not quite the same. Cypher, Killjoy, and Omen remain in S Tier, with Sage's stock rising. The price jump for Sage's Barrier Wall (C) has deterred some players from using Sage, but on the other hand, it has encouraged smarter play with the wall, helping Sage get her groove back. The newest addition to S Tier, KAY/O, is a no brainer, with ZERO/point (E) providing a game-changing effect for his teammates and opponents.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT Patch 3.01 to fix account level bug that didn’t properly reward longtime players

While VALORANT Patch 3.01 won’t include as many changes as its predecessor, longtime players can expect a fix to the pesky account level bug. Riot introduced the new account leveling feature in Patch 3.0, rewarding fans with display borders that level up as you play. While the progression system didn’t properly award VALORANT vets for the time they already put in, there should be a fix for the issue in today’s update.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Halo Infinite Will Feature Weapon Racks for Multiplayer Maps

In a blog post highlighting Halo Infinite's lead multiplayer designer, more details were revealed about the game's item spawning systems, including the introduction of Weapon Racks into maps. Andrew Witts of 343 Industries talked about Halo Infinite's new approach to item spawning, a classic feature of multiplayer modes in the Halo series.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Valorant Patch Notes 3.01 Bring Bug Fixes to Agents, Social, Progression

Bug fixes are the main focus of Valorant patch 3.01. Riot published patch notes recently, so let’s take a look at what’s been addressed. Patch 3.0 for Valorant was pretty damn massive and added some seriously major changes in addition to introducing Account Leveling. The changes touched on weapons, agents, competitive tuning, and much more. You can read our recap of Patch 3.0 here.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Chipotle Challenger Series PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need to Know

Chipotle Challenger Series for PUBG Mobile is bringing a new summer challenge. PUBG Mobile and Chipotle partner up for a summer challenge event. The Chipotle Challenger Series 2021 event begins in July, so players get ready to drop into the battle royale to win some epic Chipotle-themed gear, cash prizes, and a year of free Chipotle.
dbltap.com

Assassination Rogue Shadowlands Best Legendary

Assassination Rogue in Shadowlands has a very specific legendary for the end game depending on the covenant. Assassination as a spec has been doing great in Shadowlands, so make sure you are equipped with the best gear. Assassination Rogue Shadowlands Best Legendary. Assassination's legendries falls into the category of being...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Shadowlands Korthia Secrets: Everything You Need to Know

The Shadowlands Korthia secrets were long hidden away from the inhabitants of Azeroth by the ancient races in attempt to keep the Jailer from finding them. However, thanks to the latest 9.1 patch release, Chains of Domination, the City of Secrets is a now a new zone free for players to explore.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Valorant patch 3.01 fixes level bug, players will keep AP gained

When Riot introduced the new Valorant account level system on patch 3.0, players were retroactively awarded Account Points (AP) based on the amount of time they had piled into the game during its inaugural year. However, a number of players – some with hundreds of hours of playtime – have...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get the Tiger Mask in PUBG Taego

Earning the Tiger Mask for the release of PUBG Taego is rather simple. PUBG Corp is going to give players a chance to earn a reward for an in-game mask. The Taego Survivor Mask has a cool design of a roaring tiger, perfect for players charging into the battle royale.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

5 Biggest Changes in League of Legends Patch 11.15

Riot Games has revealed League of Legends patch 11.15’s notes. As with any patch, it brings champion tuning and balancing, new skins, and more. In that case, here are the 5 biggest changes in League of Legends patch 11.15. Akshan’s Release. The Rogue Sentinel, Akshan is set to hit the...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How Many Legendaries Can You Wear in Shadowlands 9.1?

How many Legendaries can you wear in Shadowlands 9.1? If WoW was a little more like Diablo in how they handle loot, we would be decked out in full orange gear, but this is not the case for Shadowlands. How Many Legendaries Can You Wear in Shadowlands 9.1. As it...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Overwatch Update 3.15 Patch Notes

Update 3.15 has arrived for Overwatch and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The Summer Games have finally arrived this year in Overwatch, which includes Lucioball Remix this time around. That is not all related to this latest patch though, as a number of fixes have also been implemented in the game as well. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.15.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Gundam Evolution Release Date Information

The Gundam Evolution release date information took center stage in the gaming world Thursday as Bandai Namco released a debut trailer giving Mobile Suit Gundam fans and FPS players alike a first look at the gameplay of the new 6v6 free-to-play hero shooter game. Additionally, it was revealed just when...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

BotW Link – everything you need to know

Link is the centre of everything in Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He’s who you play as in the game, he’s the one leading you on a great adventure, and he’s overall a pretty big deal in the Zelda universe. BotW’s Link was chosen by the...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

PUBG Update 1.73 Patch Notes

Update 1.73 has arrived for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. A patch for the game was already released a few days ago for PUBG on console platforms. This update was patch 12.2 or 1.72 on PS4 and it brought with it a lot of changes and new content. The best new addition was a new map for the game called Taego.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Valorant Patch 3.02 Release Date: When is it?

Valorant Patch 3.02 is in the works right now, and plenty across the Valorant community can't wait. With Patch 3.01 offering only minor bug fixes, many expect Patch 3.02 to bring more substantial changes to the game, for better or worse. So, when can gamers expect to see Patch 3.02 be implemented? Here's what we know about the next Valorant patch's release date.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon UNITE Nintendo Switch Release Date: When is it?

Players officially have a release date for Pokemon UNITE on the Nintendo Switch. The date dropped earlier today, Thursday, July 15, via the official Pokemon UNITE Twitter account. No longer will excited fans need to worry about whether or not they’ll have the opportunity to play The Pokemon Company’s latest title before the end of the summer. Players will be able to electrify the field with Pikachu or smash opponents as Machamp before the end of July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy