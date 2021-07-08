Valorant 3.01 Patch Notes: Everything You Need to Know
The Valorant 3.01 patch notes released July 7 featuring bug fixes for agent, social and progression issues. Since the ginormous 3.00 patch updated every Agent and weapon, changed the competitive tuning, tweaked moving accuracy, and added a brand new Agent called KAY/O, it appears Riot Games is letting the dust continue to settle for a bit before making more ground-shaking moves. Here's the full list of changes in the brand-new Valorant 3.01 Patch.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0