Maj. Gen. Stephen Maranian has been reinstated as the commandant of the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, the Army announced Wednesday. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division said it had completed an investigation into an allegation of abusive sexual contact lodged against Maranian in February and “determined there is no probable cause that he committed the alleged offense.” Maranian is being immediately reinstated to his post as leader of the War College, a key strategic education center for rising officers.