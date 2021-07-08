Death Stranding Director’s Cut adds new content, racing, robot buddies… and cargo catapults

Sony today held a State of Play, its first event since the E3 it wasn’t part of wrapped last month. While it specified ahead of time that its major games other than Deathloop would not be part of the show, it also said that some third-party titles would make an appearance. One of those third-party titles shown during the event was the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding. We not only got a look at the new features of the game in the special edition, but we also got a release date: September 24.