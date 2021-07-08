Cancel
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Human Capital’ on HBO Max, a Drama About Some People Who Live and Struggle in America in Medium-Interesting Ways

By John Serba
Decider
Cover picture for the articleNow on HBO Max, Human Capital needs a little help to generate interest in watching it. Maybe it deserves it, or maybe not — we’ll get to that in a minute — but I’m here in the information business, so here goes: It’s a drama of the non-comedy variety based on a novel by medium-notable author Stephen Amidon, here adapted by Oren Moverman, Oscar-nominated screenwriter for medium-notable Iraq War film The Messenger. The film features a slightly above-medium-notable cast, including vets Liev Schreiber, Peter Sarsgaard and Marisa Tomei, and medium-hot young actress of Hollywood royalty, Maya Hawke. I don’t intend to damn with faint praise; these are all talented people. But does anyone feel a strong compulsion to watch the film? And having seen it, which way should I push you?

