The ubiquitous end-to-end encrypted messaging service WhatsApp melds security and convenience for 2 billion people around the world. But there's always been a big limitation: The service relies entirely on your smartphone. You can use your account on desktops or through the web, but you're really just interacting with a mirror of what's on your phone. If its battery dies, or you want to use two secondary devices at once, you're out of luck. But WhatsApp says it has finally, finally figured out a solution.