Dow jumps 440 points to record, rebounding from one-day slide

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.83% to 34,583.56 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 14,523.41. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.70% to 4,330.82. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,133,830 cases with around 609,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,174,320 cases and 414,480 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,391,840 COVID-19 cases with 542,750 deaths. In total, there were at least 191,010,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,098,560 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.