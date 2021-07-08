Dow jumps 440 points to record, rebounding from one-day slide
All three major averages notched record closes on Friday, rebounding from the previous session's losses over concerns of a slowdown in global economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 448.23 points, or 1.3%, to a record close of 34,870.16. The S&P 500 bounced by about 1.1%, closing at an all-time high of 4,369.55. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose just shy of 1% to close at a record of 14,701.92.www.cnbc.com
