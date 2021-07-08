Oregon Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Virus-Related Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 212 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more virus-related deaths. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (23), Columbia (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (5), Jackson (18), Josephine (15), Klamath (8), Lane (7), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Marion (23), Morrow (1), Multnomah (13), Polk (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (17), Yamhill (10).www.kxl.com
