Moultrie, GA

After success of last year, 2021 Field Day follows precedent

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Moultrie Observer
The Moultrie Observer
 13 days ago

MOULTRIE, Ga. - The 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo Field Day is scheduled for July 22, and farmers are invited to join us to learn practical information from the region’s top agricultural scientists about the newest technologies that farmers can use to improve their operations.

The Sunbelt team looks forward to welcoming farmers and professionals in the ag industry to a Driving Tour of the Darrell Williams Research Farm. Due to the success of the changed format in 2020, this year visitors will once again enjoy Field Day from the comfort of their own vehicle as they learn from university researchers and vendors.

The half-day event will take place at the 600-acre Darrell Williams Research Farm, located at the Expo show site at Spence Field in Moultrie, Ga. Registration is free for anyone who works in agriculture.

Visitors should arrive thru Gate 2 anytime between 8:00 am and 9:00 am to begin the tour. Directional signs will direct those in attendance to a red tent where they will register, receive a welcome bag including snacks, register for CCA credits, and begin the tour.

They will never have to step out of their vehicle for this process. Once registered, visitors will then drive-thru the tour path while viewing pre-recorded segments featuring university researchers and company vendors. In addition, farmers can choose to pull aside at stops that particularly spark their interest to further investigate plots and visit one-on-one with the researchers.

“We have the unique ability to work with university and corporate researchers on our Darrell Williams Research Farm, where we continue to conduct cotton, peanut, corn, soybean and forage research — all aimed at improving the farmer’s bottom line. We look at the latest seed varieties, crop protection methods, soil fertility, irrigation and precision ag technology,” says Chip Blalock, Sunbelt Ag Expo Executive Director.

“Each year, our mission is to provide a place where research can be done to benefit all row crop and forage farmers — especially those who might not have the resources or land to just go out and try a new variety or technology on a hunch,” says Cody Mitchell, Sunbelt Ag Expo Farm Manager. “This year is no different.”

“We strive to have the best-looking farm around. We want the Expo farm to showcase what a farm should look like,” he says. “We work hard all year to ensure that we make a lifelong impression on the guests who come to see us during Sunbelt Ag Expo in October. When they visit here, we want it to be an eye-opening experience that’s worth their time.”

There are a few tips visitors should keep in mind to enjoy a successful tour. Bring a friend to experience the event with you. Be sure to have a smart phone or tablet with you to view the research videos during the tour. Videos will be accessible using the web site or YouTube channel.

Connect your device to your vehicle Bluetooth before you arrive. Plan to chat with researchers and vendors at plots that specifically interest you. Prepare to explore and learn on the research farm, all while enjoying your comfortable vehicle!

UGA researchers, Extension Specialists, and ag chemical representatives conduct numerous trials at the Sunbelt farm for all major southern agronomic crops.

The Moultrie Observer

The Moultrie Observer

Moultrie, GA
Media Account for The Moultrie Observer

