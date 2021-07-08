Cancel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 21, freshman QB Heinrich Haarberg

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Argus Observer Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

