Lifestyle Boutique Springs To Life In Westville

Sending the aroma of essential oils, flowers, and bath products out into the surrounded Westville neighborhood, Alisha Crutchfield-McLean officially opened the doors to her new store BLOOM on Thursday.

The lifestyle boutique, marketplace and community center at 794 Edgewood Ave. celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by 50 city and state officials, staff, and Westville residents. The community gathered to sample an array of health products, get to know one another, and ponder the role of BLOOM in their city.

“It’s so wonderful that people are coming up and introducing themselves,” said BLOOM creative director Peter Berta. “They’re getting to know each other and that’s exactly what this space is all about.”

Small business owners and artisans like Kiah Smith, who will sell their products at BLOOM, offered demonstrations at the ceremony. Smith is the owner of Smith-Made Essentials, which makes vegan, sustainable, handmade candles and soap.

“I love that BLOOM is a lifestyle space which is very much into handmade products,” said Smith. “It really fits my brand.”

Prior to this year, Smith sold her products primarily online and at farmer’s markets. BLOOM gave her products a permanent home and the opportunity to gain recognition from her neighborhood.

Marilyn Geary, who lives four blocks from BLOOM, said she is grateful to have a place where she can purchase small gifts and local products nearby. After passing by the storefront every day, she has watched the boutique spring up throughout the pandemic.

“The drinks bar is so unique — it’s just a great concept in general,” said Geary, who sampled a drink mixed with house-made strawberry-raspberry syrup and Aura Bora’s cactus rose sparkling water.

“That just opened my sinuses!” Westville resident Evelyn Massey exclaimed while smelling a bottle of eucalyptus refreshing essential oil made by Adriaiyna Harrow’s brand “Chocolate Potion”. She walked up to the counter to buy a bottle of essential oil shortly after.

“Chocolate Potion” also has a line of candles and zero-sugar chocolates. Adriayna’s father, Adrian Harrow, let customers test the products in BLOOM’s Health and Wellness room.

Pat Syvertsen, who lives less than two blocks away, wondered whether the boutique might host a book club that she could attend one day.

“As long as they serve some kind of drinks, it would work with me!” said Syvertsen.

Deputy Economic Development Administrator Carlos Eyzaguirre spoke at the ceremony about watching BLOOM transform during the pandemic. He lives two blocks away and often walked past the store with his daughters. He said that BLOOM reflects the importance of Black, women-owned businesses to the city’s fight against systemic racism.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Mayor Justin Elicker echoed Eyzaguirre’s sentiments. Elicker said that BLOOM exemplifies the city’s efforts to work its way out of the pandemic.

“We all know that New Haven is blooming, but you’ve helped it bloom even more,” Elicker said to storeowner Alisha Crutchfield-McLean.