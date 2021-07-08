Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Lifestyle Boutique Springs To Life In Westville

By Natalie Kainz
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxZfR_0arQftHO00

Sending the aroma of essential oils, flowers, and bath products out into the surrounded Westville neighborhood, Alisha Crutchfield-McLean officially opened the doors to her new store BLOOM on Thursday.

The lifestyle boutique, marketplace and community center at 794 Edgewood Ave. celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by 50 city and state officials, staff, and Westville residents. The community gathered to sample an array of health products, get to know one another, and ponder the role of BLOOM in their city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzlCP_0arQftHO00

“It’s so wonderful that people are coming up and introducing themselves,” said BLOOM creative director Peter Berta. “They’re getting to know each other and that’s exactly what this space is all about.”

Small business owners and artisans like Kiah Smith, who will sell their products at BLOOM, offered demonstrations at the ceremony. Smith is the owner of Smith-Made Essentials, which makes vegan, sustainable, handmade candles and soap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sczAt_0arQftHO00

“I love that BLOOM is a lifestyle space which is very much into handmade products,” said Smith. “It really fits my brand.”

Prior to this year, Smith sold her products primarily online and at farmer’s markets. BLOOM gave her products a permanent home and the opportunity to gain recognition from her neighborhood.

Marilyn Geary, who lives four blocks from BLOOM, said she is grateful to have a place where she can purchase small gifts and local products nearby. After passing by the storefront every day, she has watched the boutique spring up throughout the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Ctsh_0arQftHO00

“The drinks bar is so unique — it’s just a great concept in general,” said Geary, who sampled a drink mixed with house-made strawberry-raspberry syrup and Aura Bora’s cactus rose sparkling water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21niM4_0arQftHO00

“That just opened my sinuses!” Westville resident Evelyn Massey exclaimed while smelling a bottle of eucalyptus refreshing essential oil made by Adriaiyna Harrow’s brand “Chocolate Potion”. She walked up to the counter to buy a bottle of essential oil shortly after.

“Chocolate Potion” also has a line of candles and zero-sugar chocolates. Adriayna’s father, Adrian Harrow, let customers test the products in BLOOM’s Health and Wellness room.

Pat Syvertsen, who lives less than two blocks away, wondered whether the boutique might host a book club that she could attend one day.

“As long as they serve some kind of drinks, it would work with me!” said Syvertsen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYPcI_0arQftHO00

Deputy Economic Development Administrator Carlos Eyzaguirre spoke at the ceremony about watching BLOOM transform during the pandemic. He lives two blocks away and often walked past the store with his daughters. He said that BLOOM reflects the importance of Black, women-owned businesses to the city’s fight against systemic racism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BAI4p_0arQftHO00

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Mayor Justin Elicker echoed Eyzaguirre’s sentiments. Elicker said that BLOOM exemplifies the city’s efforts to work its way out of the pandemic.

“We all know that New Haven is blooming, but you’ve helped it bloom even more,” Elicker said to storeowner Alisha Crutchfield-McLean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIpkF_0arQftHO00

Comments / 0

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smith Made Essentials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

CitySeed Return Doubles As Test Market

Six new vendors reopened CitySeed’s Downtown Farmers Market after a pandemic pause — and used the occasion to test out Chinese at-home meal kits, vegan granola mixes, and “No Trace” soaps they hope to develop into thriving commercial lines. People gathered outside the booths lined up near City Hall to...
Indian Trail, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

The Hive Boutique brings community together

INDIAN TRAIL — You can buy a top, dress or cute pair of jeans pretty much anywhere, but The Hive Boutique offers more than just trendy clothes with affordable price tags. Customers who shop at this Indian Trail store become part of something bigger: a community of women, or “Queen Bees” as co-owner Montana Noel likes to say, who share the common goal of friendship and support.
Davenport, IAKWQC

Wind Dancer Boutique

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The eclectic Wind Dancer Boutique was founded by Mhisho Vuong-Lynch to honor the memory of her mother, Julie ”Wind” Kazmierski. The retail space is located in The Village of East Davenport and strives to serve its mission to be a place for anyone in search of spiritual tools, guidance, healing, bohemian art, handmade jewelry, clothing, and many more items. 2% of all profits are donated to Family Resources survivor services.
Societyinsidehalton.com

TIKKO BOUTIQUE MARKETPLACE FUNDRAISER

On July 24th (rain date July 25) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. our crafty vendors are showing their support for raising Autism Awareness by showcasing their beautiful merchandise at our OUTDOOR MARKET venue! Proceeds help support Tikko's travels. 674 Maclaren Drive, Burlington.
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

SJC Ventures welcomes The Taste Boutique to The Interlock

ATLANTA, GA. – SJC Ventures, a premier Atlanta-based mixed-use, grocery-anchored retail and multifamily development firm, recently signed new tenant The Taste Boutique to The Interlock. Located at 1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest in Atlanta, The Interlock is a $450 million mixed-use center with unparalleled entertainment, living and dining options, office space and outdoor connections, amenities and parks.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Burlington businesses spring back to life

It's poppy season and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi promises that poppies are easy! He told our Sharon Meyer all about it in this "In the Garden." Dana Notte says she has seen an increase in the number of people reaching out weekly, and while she doesn't believe it is unique to Vermont, it is a cause for concern here at home.
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Anjelisa’s Boutique blossoms in Mentor

Despite the closure of many businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, Denise Underwood, owner of Anjelisa’s Boutique in Lake County, wanted to help a bride who was still hoping to find a gown for her special day. So she carefully loaded up her car with armloads of wedding dresses and delivered...
Saint Clair, PATimes-Leader

Lux Boutique offers range of styles, sizes

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Customers looking for a “fun” environment to shop in with a range of apparel, accessories and spa items can find just that at Lux Boutique. The boutique offers a selection of mostly casual wear, along with shoes, handbags, handmade jewelry, candles, self-defense items and more. Courtney Riley, shop owner and president, and Sarah Klug, shop vice president, said the boutique has apparel for women of all sizes and body types from petite to plus size. Riley said they want customers to have a positive experience when shopping in the boutique, which is why they keep a relaxed and fun environment.
Advocacyevangelinetoday.com

Lifestyles Briefs

A benefit BBQ hamburger sale for Sadie Soileau, daughter of Jill and Nasen Soileau, will be held on July 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Soileau family to help offset expenses associated with Sadie’s multiple surgeries and extended hospital stay. All orders will...
Adrian, MIwlen.com

Grand Opening at Bling Boutique in Adrian

Adrian, MI – Bling Boutique, at 124 South Main Street in downtown Adrian, held their Grand Opening last weekend. The store sells, mainly, paparazzi jewelry… offering customers an affordable and fashionable look. The owner of Bling Boutique, Tammy Parsons, talked to WLEN News about the special day…. Tune into our...
Fairfield, CAVacaville Reporter

Fairfield boutique shop moving into old Gomer School

The past four years have been a period of nonstop growth for boutique store Farmer’s Closet, which has evolved from an online store to a mobile business to a pair of brick-and-mortar stores in Fairfield and Winters. And the growth does not stop. Next week, Farmer’s Closet will be moving...
Perryopolis, PAheraldstandard.com

New Perryopolis boutique gains popularity

A new lingerie and swimsuit shop in Perryopolis has gained popularity since its opening last month. When Tiffany Smith first opened After Dark Boutique at 315 Liberty St., she wasn’t sure how much business she would get. But since she opened June 5, she said the store has become very popular, as it is the only one like it in the area.
Knoxville, TNWATE

Feel fabulous this summer with Eleven 88 Boutique

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you are ready for a summer closet refresh, you are certainly not alone! Today our friends from Eleven 88 Boutique are showing us some of the trending looks for this summer, that are perfect for any warmer weather occasion! You can also find some of these great styles available in sizes small to 4X. Today our friend Ariell Johnson tells us more about her boutique and how you can shop with her both online and at an upcoming event! To see these looks online head to Eleven88boutique.com.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

Essential Caribbean Pantry Ingredients

The Caribbean Islands are a true culinary melting pot, with African, Chinese, Indian, European and other cooking styles colliding with the natural bounty of tropical foods to create culinary magic. While each island has its own variations, there's a joyful, summery shared flavor that keeps travelers coming back for more.
Drinksadvancedmixology.com

25 Wine Cocktails To Bring Your Summer Gathering Up A Notch

What's the best way to beat the summer heat? Wine cocktails, of course! When it comes to summer sipping, there are lots of options out there that you may not have tried. There are drinks for everyone on this list, so get ready for some good drinking this summer! Check out these 25 wine cocktails and see if any of these will become your new go-to drink this season.
Hobbiesthe-saleroom.com

Lincoln Collective Sale - Tender Sale

A Grundig freezer, model number GPN13810W. A Grundig freezer, model number GPN13810W. A Samsung P1253 washing machine, and a White Knight tumble dryer. A Samsung P1253 washing machine, and a White Knight tumble dryer. Lot 2129. A Hotpoint WMFG 821 Futura washing machine, and a dishwasher. A Hotpoint WMFG 821...
Economydrugstorenews.com

Dole intros Fruitify, Essentials collections

Dole is expanding its portfolio with not one, but two new product lines. The first new launch from the brand is the Fruitify collection, which consists of tropical juices containing such functional ingredients as green tea and turmeric. Featuring 100 calories or less per serving, the non-GMO and Kosher beverages...

Comments / 0

Community Policy