The Kardashian-Jenner Kids Have the Cutest Nicknames Ever — Learn What the Family Calls Them!

The Kardashian-Jenner kids are some of the cutest celebrity children in Hollywood — and their sweet family nicknames are even cuter. Kylie Jenner revealed daughter Stormi Webster‘s precious and unexpected pet name in July 2021.

“So, I had a long shoot day today. Now, we’re in bed before 6 p.m. In my pajamas, face washed, ready to go,” the makeup mogul explained while lying in bed alongside her 3-year-old in an Instagram Story video. “She doesn’t wanna be filmed,” Kylie, 23, added, referencing her daughter, before addressing her directly. “Goosey? Goose? Stormi? Storm? I love you.”

Kylie continued, “I love you! I love you! STORMI! I LOVE YOU!” However, the toddler — whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott — was focused on the movie the pair were watching. Finally, the sweet baby girl softly replied, “Love you too, mommy.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians mamas — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie — are all incredibly dedicated to their kiddos. The Good American founder, 37, is the proud mama of daughter True Thompson, whose precious nickname is TuTu. The reality star was hoping to expand her family, but the prospect is “off the table now” following her June 2021 split from True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, an insider previously told Life & Style.

The Revenge Body host, who started dating the Boston Celtics player, 30, in 2016, “was trying to have more children,” the source added. “It was being done via surrogacy, there were some setbacks, which she’s talked about, but everything was in place.” The source claimed that Khloé “really wanted” Tristan “to be the father of True’s sibling.” However, “it just seems like it’s time to move on” after their breakup.

Kourtney, 42, is also big on cute nicknames for her children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Her middle child, 8-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, has two fun nicknames. The first one is P, which is pretty obvious. The second one, Poosh, is super unique — and it even became the name of the eldest Kardashian sibling’s lifestyle blog in homage of her daughter.

