Peter Thiel's 'audacious' early-stage science Breakout Labs fund is winding down

In the early stages of startup development, interactions with customers can cause big impressions that put pressure on teams to move faster. Interacting with potential customers can feel very positive. It can create a feeling of happiness because it’s real and far from theoretical work. When real people are in front of you, they look like customers. Many conflicts and doubts disappear. A sense of validation replaces the tension of uncertainty. On the bright side, it is an interaction that adds color to the building blocks in the process — the persona is suddenly alive, the problem is now a real pain, and the solution needed.