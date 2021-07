For over 12 years Darla and Alan Reisinger have owned and operated Al's Sports Bar, Creekside Inn and Grill in Hot Springs. After the pandemic they found themselves needing some help to stay afloat. At several thousand dollars in the hole, the couple is, as Alan put it, "on our last leg." Alan and Darla bought the business in 2008 and have since provided a location, not only for sports fans, but the local community to use. The Hot Springs Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lone Prairie Springs Post 5159, meets in their building, and several long-time residents are also regulars. "We are just trying to go down with a fight," said Alan. "We were hoping this place could be our retirement."