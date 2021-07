To say the past year has been the ultimate test of mental and physical health would be the understatement of, well, the year. Like many Arkansans, my wife and I desperately needed some time away from the perils and plight of the world after enduring all that was 2020 and all that has become of 2021. We sought out an antidote at Country Charm Log Cabins in Bismarck, and it was just what the doctor ordered.