There's just something about cinnamon rolls that has us like "whoa." And it's not just us, either. Statista figured that 67.46 million Americans consumed cinnamon rolls in 2020 alone. And that's just the American love for these decadent little treats that we're talking about. According to Visit Sweden, the average Swede consumes approximately 316 cinnamon rolls annually (or at least they're part of a full complement of pastry delights that make up that part of the Swedish diet). And, banana bread and sourdough aside, cinnamon buns were up there among the baked goods that were crafted the most often in the U.K. during the COVID-19 pandemic (via Metro).