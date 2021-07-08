Mount Vernon Nights Concert Series Returns
Mount Vernon Nights Concert Series will return to LIVE, IN-PERSON events this year! These free, public concerts at Grist Mill Park and the Workhouse Arts Center feature a variety of musical performances reflecting Fairfax County’s diversity, culture and community spirit. Bring a picnic dinner and a blanket, and enjoy one of Fairfax County’s special summer traditions. Start your evening early at the Workhouse by exploring its vibrant arts scene prior to the show.alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Comments / 0