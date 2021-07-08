Cancel
Fairfax County, VA

Mount Vernon Nights Concert Series Returns

By Alexandria Living Magazine Staff
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Vernon Nights Concert Series will return to LIVE, IN-PERSON events this year! These free, public concerts at Grist Mill Park and the Workhouse Arts Center feature a variety of musical performances reflecting Fairfax County’s diversity, culture and community spirit. Bring a picnic dinner and a blanket, and enjoy one of Fairfax County’s special summer traditions. Start your evening early at the Workhouse by exploring its vibrant arts scene prior to the show.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#The Arts#Wegmans#Dominion Energy#The Virginia Commission#Workhouse Arts Center
