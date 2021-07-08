Boys and Girls Club elects new slate of officers for 2021-2022
The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area recently announced that its board of directors has elected a new slate of officers to serve through 2022. Leading the board is newly elected chair Jeff Halverson, sales manager with RP Broadcasting. Halverson joined the board in 2012 and has served as chair of the club’s marketing committee. He has been an active fundraiser, event planner and liaison with club sponsors, and has also helped lead the development of the Circle of Friends program to support the club’s business partners. In his new position, he will lead the Board of Directors and its executive committee, a release said.www.bemidjipioneer.com
