Chautauqua County's unemployment rate increased by three-tenths of a percent during the month of June. Preliminary figures released by the New York State Labor Department on Tuesday show the county's seasonally adjusted jobless rate at 5.7%. That's up from 5.4% in May. However, that rate remains lower than the preliminary statewide unemployment rate, which was 7.7%. Additional June statistics provided by the Labor Department indicate that approximately 2,700 more people in the county were employed compared to June 2020, while the number of unemployed people in the county was about 3,200 fewer compared to June 2020.