Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WTKR News 3

Virginia reports second COVID-19 related death of child under 10 years old

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFvWI_0arQeSXG00

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Thursday a child in the Rappahannock Area Health District died from complications of COVID-19. This is the second reported death in a child under 10 years old with COVID-19 in Virginia.

VDH says it won't release any further information about the child to protect their privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family.

“We extend our condolences to the family of this child in this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The more contagious Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country. We urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. We have made so much progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work continues. Even as many of the restrictions of the past year on gathering and mask-wearing are no longer in place, we urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them.”

This death is reflected on the VDH COVID-19 data dashboard for July 8.

The first COVID-19-related death of a child under the age of 10 in the Commonwealth was reported in March.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, VDH suggests doing the following:

  • Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for free COVID-19 vaccine. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
  • All Virginians aged 2 years and older who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated should wear masks (cloth face coverings) over their nose and mouth in indoor public settings and outdoor settings.
  • Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
  • Effective July 1, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors aged 5 years and older (regardless of vaccination status) in public and private K-12 indoor school settings in Virginia, are required to wear masks as per the State Health Commissioner’s Public Health Emergency Order and CDC recommendations. This order will be effective until July 25.
  • People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and cdc.gov/coronavirus .

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Comments / 0

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Public Health#Vdh#State Health#Commonwealth#Vaccinate Virginia Gov#Virginians#Cdc#Www Vdh Virginia Gov
Related
Summerville, SCNewsweek

Saline Injected Instead of COVID Vaccine in South Carolina

A small number of people have been injected with saline rather than a COVID vaccine in South Carolina, according to the state's health department. Local news outlet WCSC became aware of the cases after an unnamed viewer reported the pharmacy where she received her second Pfizer shot asked her to come back days later. It told her the vaccine she received was "not activated." The outlet contacted the pharmacy in the town of Summerville to see how many people were affected, but had not heard back.
Virginia StateNBC12

A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,000 fully-vaccinated Virginians have contracted COVID-19 since January, but according to the Virginia Department of Health, that accounts for less than .6% of new coronavirus cases. VDH started tracking breakthrough cases, or cases among fully-vaccinated people, on Friday. There have been 1,063 breakthrough cases...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

COVID-19 deaths may be trending down, but opioid related deaths are not

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, another health crisis is being brought back into the spotlight in the Mid-South, opioid-related deaths. “We’re still feeling the impact of that increased caseload,” said Dr. Ben Figura. Figura is the Director of the West Tennessee Regional...
Page County, VAwsvaonline.com

Page County resident among deaths from Covid

A Page County resident is among those who died over the weekend due to COVID-19, the only area death reported by the Virginia Department of Health. The VDH also reported one new hospitalization over the weekend, that was in Rockingham County which also happened to have the valley’s highest new case count…14 from Friday to Sunday.
Riley County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Covid-19 related fatality reported

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 7, 2021) An unvaccinated 56-year old man tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6 and passed away on June 30. The Health Department said his passing brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 44. Riley County has identified 20 new positive...
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

Concern As COVID-19 Cases And Hospitalizations Increase

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials reported today that they are closely monitoring a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and it appears the delta variant is a driving factor. The delta variant is now the most frequently identified variant in both Nebraska and Lancaster County. It’s spreading fast in...
kttn.com

Livingston County reports another COVID-related death

The Livingston County Health Center reports another COVID-19-related death, bringing the total to 68. Eight cases have been added, making that total 2,023. The number of active cases dropped by one to 36.
KYTV

Taney County Health Department reports new deaths related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) reports the deaths of six, previously unreported, Taney County residents due to COVID-19. The individuals all died during the month of June. The deaths include:. *4 individuals in their 70′s. * 1 individual in their 80′s. *1 individual in their...
wmay.com

Now At Least Eight Delta Variant Cases Locally; Both Recent Local COVID Deaths Were In Unvaccinated People

The delta variant has now been confirmed in two cases connected to a recent COVID-19 outbreak at a Springfield long-term care facility. Those two cases at Springfield Supportive Living are among a total of eight confirmed delta variant cases locally, according to Sangamon County public health director Gail O’Neill. She says not every COVID case is checked for the highly-contagious variant, and it can take two to three weeks to get results back on those that are. Meanwhile, O’Neill says that two people who recently died of COVID-19… the first fatalities connected to the virus in Sangamon County in two months… were not vaccinated.
Umatilla County, ORnortheastoregonnow.com

July 19: Umatilla County Health Reports 92nd Death Due to COVID-19

Umatilla County Health today reported another death due to COVID-19 – the 92nd in the county due to the virus. Umatilla County’s 92nd death with COVID-19 is a 62-year-old female who tested positive Feb. 10 and died Feb. 28 at Trios Hospital in Kennewick, Wash. This individual had underlying health conditions.
Grayson County, TXHerald Democrat

COVID-19 related death total reaches 371

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management released a new statistic update Monday that brought the county's number of COVID-19 related deaths to 371. That is up from 367 since the last update in early June. On Monday, the county reported there were 12 new cases and 18 active cases...
cbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 682,856 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 682,856 total cases of COVID-19 as of July 12, 2021. There have been 531,009 confirmed and 151,874 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,665 confirmed and 1,785 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Riley County, KS1350kman.com

Additional Death from COVID-19 Confirmed in Riley County

The Riley County Health Department has confirmed an unvaccinated 86-year old woman has become the latest victim of COVID-19 in the county. Her death is the 45th in Riley County since the start of the pandemic last year. She passed away July 10, just over a month after first testing positive for the virus.
WISH-TV

Health officials warn Hoosiers to take precautions after West Nile virus detected in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The West Nile virus has been detected for the first time this year in Indiana and health officials are warning Hoosiers to take precautions. One mosquito sample collected in Vigo County tested positive for the virus, Indiana State Department of Health officials announced Tuesday. Health officials do expect to see more West Nile activity throughout Indiana as the mosquito season progresses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy